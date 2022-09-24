OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $4.08 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 214,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 549,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 239,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

