OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 5,473 Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth $2,300,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 103,147 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Profile

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

