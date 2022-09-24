OTA Financial Group L.P. Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJNK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,066 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 347.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 619,311 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 637,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 323,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $23.99 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

