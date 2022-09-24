Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,987 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for approximately 2.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.88% of Ovintiv worth $100,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.41.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

