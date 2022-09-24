OVR Price Reaches $0.70 (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, OVR has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. OVR has a total market cap of $66.04 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVR coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OVR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011205 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00137021 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.01858877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

About OVR

OVR launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,775,411 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.