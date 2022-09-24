Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.13.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.