Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

