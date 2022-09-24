Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.39

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 50827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
