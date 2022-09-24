Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.39

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 50827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 307,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 304,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

