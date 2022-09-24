PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.0216 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

