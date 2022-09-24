Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.53), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 8.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. 59,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

