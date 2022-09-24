Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.53), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS.
Palatin Technologies Trading Down 8.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. 59,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
