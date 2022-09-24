Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $812.50.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

