Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average of $271.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

