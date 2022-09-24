Paybswap Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Paybswap has a market cap of $50,117.65 and approximately $26.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007403 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011106 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071010 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10855707 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
