Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,990,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

