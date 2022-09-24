Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $220,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $339.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,491,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

