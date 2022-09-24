Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $339.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average is $376.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

