Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $139,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 851,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 386.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

