Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $734.00.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec lowered Phoenix Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PNXGF opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

