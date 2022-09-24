Pig Finance (PIG) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pig Finance (PIG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Pig Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pig Finance has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pig Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004807 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.01670910 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00035673 BTC.

About Pig Finance

Pig Finance (CRYPTO:PIG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pig Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pig Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pig Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pig Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pig Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pig Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.