Pilot 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,533.00 (PTD)

Pilot (PTD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Pilot has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Pilot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pilot has a market capitalization of $298,738.00 and $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pilot

Pilot was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official website is p.td. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pilot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

