Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,723 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

IEFA opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

