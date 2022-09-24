Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $75.99 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.