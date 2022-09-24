Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

