Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 90 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

