Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.