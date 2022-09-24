Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 497,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 74,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

