Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

