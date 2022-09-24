PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners makes up about 2.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $25,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:PJT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.93. 239,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,742. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

