Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 2,732 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. 4,047,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $161.73 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

