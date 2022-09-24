Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $41.68. 12,898,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.