Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %
KO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,824,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
