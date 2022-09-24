Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 2,689 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,035,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,878. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

