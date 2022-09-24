Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 780,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.68. 6,214,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.