Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.56. 4,739,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.06 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

