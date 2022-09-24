Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 7,158,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

