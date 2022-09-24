Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,827. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.00.
Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin
In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
