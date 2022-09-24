Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,827. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.00.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

