Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $51.67. 3,473,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.