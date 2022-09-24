Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 773 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

