PointPay (PXP) One Day Volume Tops $3.11 Million

PointPay (PXP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. PointPay has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PointPay has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One PointPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014182 BTC.

PointPay Coin Profile

PointPay’s launch date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 838,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

