Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.25). Approximately 14,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.26).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.50. The company has a market capitalization of £315.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.09.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

(Get Rating)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.