Polygon (MATIC) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and $423.88 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007383 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011117 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070821 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10826782 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,744,817,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
