Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Popular has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Popular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Popular by 3,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

