PornRocket (PORNROCKET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,057.00

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One PornRocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PornRocket has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. PornRocket has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $5,057.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011115 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014224 BTC.
PornRocket Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 387,778,311,351,264 coins and its circulating supply is 404,406,880,320,407 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PornRocket Coin Trading
