Primas Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (PST)

Primas (PST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Primas has a market cap of $746,000.00 and approximately $695,539.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00287331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017386 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

