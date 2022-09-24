Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) versus The Competition Financial Review

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 712 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.40 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 27.11

Analyst Recommendations

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 112 590 916 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 82.54%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition rivals beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

