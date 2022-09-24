PRIZM Price Tops $0.0051 (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 7% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $15.98 million and $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00087744 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $573.65 or 0.02997964 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,121,292,664 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

