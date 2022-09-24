Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) shares were down 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. Approximately 121,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 36,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Profound Medical Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 19.64 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

