Project Inverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $159,162.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $298,087.00 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

