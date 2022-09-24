PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.31

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 24640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropertyGuru (PGRU)
