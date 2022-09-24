Provence Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 345,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

