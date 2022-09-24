Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.51. The stock had a trading volume of 74,815,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,723,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

